Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

