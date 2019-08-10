Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Up 7.1%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 375,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 337,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 19.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.