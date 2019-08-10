SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004437 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00520196 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000461 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,286,695 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

