Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

SAND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 1,918,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,728. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 405,262 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.