Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €28.68 ($33.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.22. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

