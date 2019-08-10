Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€540.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €605.00 ($703.49) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €551.27 ($641.01).

EPA:KER opened at €454.60 ($528.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €502.72. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

