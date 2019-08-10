Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.90 ($115.01).

BEI stock opened at €108.60 ($126.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.43. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €109.50 ($127.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

