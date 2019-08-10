Santori & Peters Inc. Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

