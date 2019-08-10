Santori & Peters Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 193,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.75. 1,946,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,234. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

