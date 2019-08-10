Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 9,708 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,023,000 after buying an additional 1,761,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,269,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,252,000 after buying an additional 163,439 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 440,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $55.35. 333,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

