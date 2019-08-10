Santori & Peters Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.64. 11,820,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

