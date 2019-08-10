Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,845 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

