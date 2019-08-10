Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.59% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We intend in connection with our next trial or set of trials associated with commercial material to address those issues and won’t move some of the restrictions that out of an overabundance or an abundance of caution exists within the protocol for what we call [indiscernible] (55:07) and now Study 102. So that our ultimate goal is to have the broadest possible coverage both of patients, age groups, geography but also genotype as well.””

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,450. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.64% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

