Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

