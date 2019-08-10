ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $991.05 Million

Equities analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce $991.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $983.30 million to $998.80 million. ScanSource posted sales of $993.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

SCSC stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $31.88. 36,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,365. ScanSource has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $799.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,489. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 9.8% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 268,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

