Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.78 ($10.20).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.29 ($7.32) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.50.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

