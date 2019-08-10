Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $567,000 Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,687.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 48.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.99. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.