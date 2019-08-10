Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 2,515 Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Nestle were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38. Nestle SA has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $110.06.

Nestle Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

