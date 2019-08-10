Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

