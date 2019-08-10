Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 435,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 139,487 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,324,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,270,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 577,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.