Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €46.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.25 ($53.78).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €51.20 ($59.53) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 12 month high of €51.75 ($60.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.88.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

