SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 571,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. ValuEngine downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

