SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SMHI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 18,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $23.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

