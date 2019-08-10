SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms have commented on SSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE SSW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 441,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 719,762 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 7.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 133,324 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $5,244,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

