Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $247.83. 586,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,738. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $231.28 and a one year high of $305.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.