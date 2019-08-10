Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in United Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

UTX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. 2,287,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

