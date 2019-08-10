Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Shares of BA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.55. 2,993,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,613. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

