Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 54000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.08 million during the quarter.

About Select Sands (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.