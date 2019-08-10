Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Announces Earnings Results

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $790.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.05 million.

SMICY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

