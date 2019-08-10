Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Seneca Foods stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.59 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.