Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $5.87. 75,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,631. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of -0.21. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32.

SRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

