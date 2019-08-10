Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Servicesource International shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 8,521 shares.

SREV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Servicesource International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,074.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 593,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 132,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 565,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.