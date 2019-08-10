SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,641 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VF by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.74. 1,522,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,975. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

