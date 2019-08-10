SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after buying an additional 2,028,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after buying an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after buying an additional 916,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,255,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after buying an additional 430,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.82. 1,407,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.