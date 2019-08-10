SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after buying an additional 655,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,708,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

BK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 4,626,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.