SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.91 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6,161.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Western Union worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,385,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 673,380 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,765,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,358,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,296,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,886,000 after purchasing an additional 450,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,353,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 420,023 shares during the last quarter.

WU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,375,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $316,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,307 shares of company stock worth $1,906,267. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

