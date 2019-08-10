SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 897.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $105,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

In other Vistra Energy news, COO James A. Burke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 2,832,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,257. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

