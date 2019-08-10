SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,774 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CBS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,074 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in CBS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CBS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBS traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $48.91. 4,949,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBS. TheStreet upgraded CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CBS from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

