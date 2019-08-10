SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.91. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NetEase’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.11.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

