Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,943. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.41. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $4,470,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $830,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,668 shares of company stock worth $80,157,825 over the last ninety days. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.