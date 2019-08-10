Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shawcor from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shawcor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.08.

Shares of SCL traded up C$1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.36. 268,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,553. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$15.11 and a 12-month high of C$28.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.24.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$349.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$348.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shawcor will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

