Shotspotter’s (SSTI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

“We maintain our OP rating and increase our PT to $10 up from $9 on slightly higher estimates.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $90,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 12,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $562,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,644. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,677,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.