Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $473.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.09 million.

NASDAQ SFLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 414,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFLY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, VP Jason Sebring sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $157,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,303 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth about $26,138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 2,833.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 3,329.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 253,891 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 97.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 470,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the second quarter worth about $9,214,000.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

