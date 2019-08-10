Sidoti Boosts Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $96.00

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price objective boosted by Sidoti from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 228,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,524 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

