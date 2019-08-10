Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.44 ($44.69).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching €36.15 ($42.03). The company had a trading volume of 371,876 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 52-week high of €39.95 ($46.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.