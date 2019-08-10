Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares Up 43.1%

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) shot up 43.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.83, 555,724 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 260,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

