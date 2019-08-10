Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,640. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

