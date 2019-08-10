Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $145.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 153.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Signature Bank by 362.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 242.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

