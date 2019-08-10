Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBGI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 793,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,423. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In related news, insider David D. Smith bought 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,017,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 626,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 273,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after buying an additional 317,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 355,804 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

