Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sirius International Insurance Group an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69. Sirius International Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.95.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

